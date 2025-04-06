Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Upgraded by William Blair to Strong-Buy Rating

William Blair upgraded shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at C$266.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$270.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$258.75. The stock has a market cap of C$48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$219.62 and a one year high of C$284.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer James M. Little sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$274.59, for a total value of C$1,153,266.71. Also, Senior Officer Darrell W. Chambliss sold 13,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$271.15, for a total transaction of C$3,678,448.03. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,766 shares of company stock worth $6,185,495. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

