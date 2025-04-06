Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Price

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $423.00 price target (up previously from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.94.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $331.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.80. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $282.09 and a 52-week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,747,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,998,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,329,000 after acquiring an additional 960,724 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,073,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $704,855,000 after acquiring an additional 728,798 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $230,829,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,725,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,590,000 after purchasing an additional 595,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

