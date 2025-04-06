Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $42.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

