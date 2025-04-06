What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for HURA Q3 Earnings?

Get TuHURA Biosciences alerts:

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a report issued on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TuHURA Biosciences’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

HURA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on TuHURA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded TuHURA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

TuHURA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of HURA opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42. TuHURA Biosciences has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuHURA Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TuHURA Biosciences

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

