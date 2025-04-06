What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for SPWH FY2026 Earnings?

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPWH. Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.80.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.67 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 126,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 555,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

Featured Stories

