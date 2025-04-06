What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for ALLO Q1 Earnings?

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %

ALLO opened at $1.44 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $312.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy L. Moore sold 14,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $25,215.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,713 shares in the company, valued at $428,719.23. The trade was a 5.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 46,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $91,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,276,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342,075.24. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,866 shares of company stock valued at $194,461. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.