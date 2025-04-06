Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by Robert W. Baird

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO opened at $32.83 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $71.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.82. The company has a market cap of $920.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin E. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,320.60. The trade was a 43.96 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. This trade represents a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 304.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 823.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

