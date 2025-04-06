Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

WOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Trading Down 3.4 %

WOR opened at $46.42 on Thursday. Worthington Enterprises has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $304.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,032,000 after acquiring an additional 156,762 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 156,173 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 202,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 132,040 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 205,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 116,964 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 109,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.