XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Get XOMA alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOMA

XOMA Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $19.44 on Thursday. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $232.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.00.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XOMA will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Bradley Sitko acquired 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $98,761.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,462.76. The trade was a 65.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 500,742 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $13,069,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in XOMA by 300.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in XOMA by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in XOMA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in XOMA by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.