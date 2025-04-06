Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $141.00 price target (down from $153.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands stock opened at $147.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 8,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,367,913.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,329.20. The trade was a 74.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $816,392.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,353,416.32. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,132 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,685. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 110.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 33.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.