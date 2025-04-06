Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for Hancock Whitney

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HWC. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 3.1 %

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 554.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,841,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.