Zigup (LON:ZIG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 287 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 287 ($3.70), with a volume of 14518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.74).

Zigup Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 333.61. The firm has a market cap of £624.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zigup

In other news, insider John Pattullo acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £29,500 ($38,039.97). Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Zigup Company Profile

ZIGUP (formerly Redde Northgate plc) is the leading integrated mobility solutions provider, with a platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle to help people keep on the move, smarter. The Company offers mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across a broad range of areas from vehicle rental and fleet management to accident management, vehicle repairs, service and maintenance.

Featured Stories

