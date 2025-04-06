Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $250.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $220.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZS. Mizuho increased their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.94.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $174.67 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $217.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -698.68 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $573,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $21,425,951.05. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,234 shares of company stock worth $42,030,790. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,545 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,935,000 after purchasing an additional 332,307 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,921,000 after buying an additional 525,956 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 868,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,739,000 after buying an additional 204,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Zscaler by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,403,000 after buying an additional 267,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

