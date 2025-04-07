102,700 Shares in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Weibo’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

