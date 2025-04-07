134,947 Shares in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 134,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVER. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 255.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 172,785 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

In other EverQuote news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $27,946.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,121,040.85. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $29,382.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,498,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,586,676.25. The trade was a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,900,194. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

EVER opened at $21.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $773.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

