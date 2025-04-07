18,600 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $93.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $91.07 and a one year high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at $142,875,686.54. The trade was a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.86.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

