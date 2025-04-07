267,061 Shares in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 267,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Get Conduent alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 288.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Conduent in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Stock Down 2.4 %

Conduent stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $402.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Conduent Profile

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Conduent had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.