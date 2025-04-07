4,708 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $265.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $379.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. William Blair downgraded Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

