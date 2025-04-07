655,158 Shares in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 655,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tango Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 9,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $29,236.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,631,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,479.36. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,268 shares of company stock valued at $72,561 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $1.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $12.02.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tango Therapeutics Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

