681,814 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 681,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,482,000.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 944,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,007,000 after purchasing an additional 124,528 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,205,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 93,058 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Dropbox Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $25.45 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.61 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 132.63% and a net margin of 17.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $75,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 401,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,186,387.68. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 80,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $2,493,054.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,018,646.02. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,264 shares of company stock worth $2,895,324 over the last three months. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.