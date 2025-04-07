86,115 Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Newmark Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Newmark Group by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,948,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,372 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,792,000 after buying an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $888.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.76 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

