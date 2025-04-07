93,061 Shares in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.10% of Edgewise Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 84,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 88,826 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Down 15.2 %

NASDAQ EWTX opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.32. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $38.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $36,156.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,822.19. This represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 496,771 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,809,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,106,679.75. The trade was a 3.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,836 shares of company stock worth $986,245 over the last ninety days. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EWTX shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.