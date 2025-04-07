AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFL) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 104.67% of AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF worth $28,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $151,000.

AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TAFL stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

About AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF

The AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF (TAFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds from the US. The fund seeks to maintain an effective duration of 7 to 14 years. TAFL was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

