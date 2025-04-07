Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,177.44 ($15.18) and last traded at GBX 1,177.44 ($15.18), with a volume of 525025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,236 ($15.93).

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,372.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,442.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £977.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.