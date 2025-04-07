Airline Stocks To Follow Now – April 4th

Get alerts:

American Airlines Group, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares issued by companies that operate in the aviation industry, encompassing both domestic and international carriers. Their performance is influenced by factors such as fuel costs, passenger demand, regulatory environments, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

AAL traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. 64,402,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,363,971. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,034,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,799,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.68. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

NYSE DAL traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,337,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,117,738. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $69.98.

