Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 602,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $39,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,651,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,959,000 after buying an additional 56,409 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,460,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,121,000 after purchasing an additional 222,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,229,000 after purchasing an additional 78,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $82,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.23.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $503,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,808.40. This represents a 16.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,830 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $134,175.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,369.52. The trade was a 8.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,263 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $44.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

