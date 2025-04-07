Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 15,258 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Ulta Beauty worth $31,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $359.36 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $460.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.03 and its 200 day moving average is $385.77.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $538.00 to $526.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.61.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

