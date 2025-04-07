Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 9,872 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Hubbell worth $31,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,218,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,647,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,826,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,920,000 after acquiring an additional 129,490 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,533,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 9,720.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 74,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,018,000 after purchasing an additional 73,294 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.13.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB stock opened at $315.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $367.74 and a 200-day moving average of $416.11. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $299.43 and a 12-month high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.77%.

Hubbell declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

