Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,795 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $32,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,511,000 after buying an additional 92,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,880,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,458,000 after acquiring an additional 350,002 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,484,000 after purchasing an additional 209,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,825,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,837,000 after purchasing an additional 393,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $68.72 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Capmk raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.44.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $62,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,492. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $49,047.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,269.64. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $612,734 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

