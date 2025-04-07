Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,924,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,628 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $29,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hayward by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hayward by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $162,000.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,720.80. The trade was a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of HAYW opened at $12.21 on Monday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $327.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

