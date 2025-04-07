Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Fortive worth $29,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,794,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Fortive by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,819,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,550,000 after acquiring an additional 152,315 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

Fortive Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of FTV opened at $64.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average of $76.87. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $63.26 and a 52-week high of $84.96.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $2,530,223.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,296.36. This trade represents a 29.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $237,308.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,585.65. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,385 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,529. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

