Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $30.69 Million Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,443 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.26% of Winnebago Industries worth $30,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at $486,855.20. This trade represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin E. Bryant bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,320.60. The trade was a 43.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of WGO opened at $32.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $71.31. The company has a market cap of $920.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is -544.00%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

