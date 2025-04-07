Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,326 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.16% of Merus worth $33,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Merus alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 10.4% in the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $38.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRUS. Bank of America decreased their price target on Merus from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRUS

About Merus

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.