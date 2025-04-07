Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 68,032 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.71% of Sensata Technologies worth $28,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 385,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of ST opened at $18.68 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

