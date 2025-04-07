Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 111,613 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,386,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,613 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Matterport were worth $25,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,537 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,312,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,408,000 after purchasing an additional 288,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,534,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,410,000 after purchasing an additional 471,641 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Matterport by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 137,247 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $5.38 on Monday. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%. The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

