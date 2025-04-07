Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 12,421 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 474,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,421 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Eversource Energy worth $27,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,609,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,561,936,000 after buying an additional 1,387,072 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,470,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,500,000 after acquiring an additional 226,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,040,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,233,000 after purchasing an additional 268,588 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,482,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $58.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.31. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 130.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,318.26. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,496.46. This trade represents a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

