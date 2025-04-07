Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 194,439 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,439 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.07% of BrightView worth $31,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,830,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,236,000 after buying an additional 59,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightView by 18.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 17.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after purchasing an additional 177,105 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightView by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 641,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $12.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BrightView from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

