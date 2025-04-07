Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 194,439 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,439 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.07% of BrightView worth $31,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,830,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,236,000 after buying an additional 59,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightView by 18.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 17.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after purchasing an additional 177,105 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightView by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 641,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BrightView Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BV opened at $12.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on BrightView
BrightView Company Profile
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BrightView
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.