Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $26,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $143,743.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,755.10. This represents a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total transaction of $407,201.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,741,491.26. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,784 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,466. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ SFM opened at $145.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.42. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.