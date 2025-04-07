Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $33,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $200.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $199.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.11 and its 200 day moving average is $241.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9188 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.