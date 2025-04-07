AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Director Sells C$534,974.44 in Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Director Peter James Ledig sold 13,361 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total transaction of C$534,974.44.

Peter James Ledig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Peter James Ledig sold 25,200 shares of AltaGas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.35, for a total value of C$966,420.00.

AltaGas Stock Down 5.4 %

AltaGas stock opened at C$37.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.74. AltaGas Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$28.76 and a 1-year high of C$40.17. The company has a market cap of C$11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.3006093 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALA shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. CIBC increased their price target on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.11.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

