AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Senior Officer Sells 92,000 Shares

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.19, for a total transaction of C$3,605,480.00.
AltaGas Stock Performance
TSE ALA opened at C$37.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. AltaGas Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$28.76 and a 52-week high of C$40.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.74.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.3006093 EPS for the current year.
AltaGas Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ALA has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.11.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.
