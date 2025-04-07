Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.0% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $171.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

