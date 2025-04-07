Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Cut by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 61,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,647,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $4,060,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,749,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $603,311,000 after acquiring an additional 54,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.2 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $171.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.