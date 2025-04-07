American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.70. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

