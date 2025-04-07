American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160,011 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 156,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 34,297 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 99.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 118,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 59,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 271,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital set a $14.00 price objective on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Vanguard

American Vanguard Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.