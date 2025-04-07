American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Position Cut by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.81% of American Woodmark worth $33,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter worth about $204,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMWD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

AMWD opened at $57.40 on Monday. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $106.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $851.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.31.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $397.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.72 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

