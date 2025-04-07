American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1,570.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after buying an additional 242,030 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in American Woodmark by 249.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 72,600 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 537,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 267.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

AMWD opened at $57.40 on Monday. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $106.57. The stock has a market cap of $851.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average is $81.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $397.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.72 million.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

