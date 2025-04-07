Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,529,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,242 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $39,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $14.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.88. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $119,056.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,105.72. This trade represents a 79.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. This trade represents a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

