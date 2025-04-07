Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 285,295 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,111 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.8% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $120,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Unison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,466 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $359.84 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $359.48 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.08 and a 200-day moving average of $417.18.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.