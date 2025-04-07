Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Buys 501 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 3.6 %

MSFT opened at $359.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $359.48 and a 52 week high of $468.35.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.86.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

